- Fix an issue where solar panels could burn infinitely
- Fix a map generation issue that made continental outskirts unwinnable because of a pylon being unrecyclable
Heatwave v1.2.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi folks, another quick patch for some issues that have come up.
