19 August 2025 Build 19654499 Edited 19 August 2025 – 13:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi folks, another quick patch for some issues that have come up.

  • Fix an issue where solar panels could burn infinitely
  • Fix a map generation issue that made continental outskirts unwinnable because of a pylon being unrecyclable

