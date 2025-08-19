Hello Awesome Folks!
Those of you who have been using the Next Version Beta branch this past weekend already know what this is about: Animaze Update 1.27.12692 is now officially deployed on the main branch!
Like always, the previous version will hang around for a while on the "Previous" beta branch.
If you need a reminder on how to navigate branches: https://www.animaze.us/faq/animazedesktop/navigatebranches
Here are the highlights:
Four new dance Special Actions (animations), to use with all mannequin-compatible 3D avatars.
Fixed a bug preventing some Mediapipe advanced tracking configs from being properly saved in certain circumstances.
Fixed a walk idle animation for mannequin-compatible 3D avatars
minor bug fixes.
web infrastructure optimisations.
infrastructure for supporting external artist collaborations. We are collaborating with a talented external artist and will have five of his fantastic avatars live as Steam DLC soon.
Thank you for being a part of our community and supporting indie engines for Avatars and VTubing.
The Holotech Team:
Alex, Catalin, and Dragos.
