19 August 2025 Build 19654487 Edited 19 August 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Awesome Folks!

Those of you who have been using the Next Version Beta branch this past weekend already know what this is about: Animaze Update 1.27.12692 is now officially deployed on the main branch!
Like always, the previous version will hang around for a while on the "Previous" beta branch.

If you need a reminder on how to navigate branches: https://www.animaze.us/faq/animazedesktop/navigatebranches

Here are the highlights:

  • Four new dance Special Actions (animations), to use with all mannequin-compatible 3D avatars.

  • Fixed a bug preventing some Mediapipe advanced tracking configs from being properly saved in certain circumstances.

  • Fixed a walk idle animation for mannequin-compatible 3D avatars

  • minor bug fixes.

  • web infrastructure optimisations.

  • infrastructure for supporting external artist collaborations. We are collaborating with a talented external artist and will have five of his fantastic avatars live as Steam DLC soon.

Thank you for being a part of our community and supporting indie engines for Avatars and VTubing.

The Holotech Team:

Alex, Catalin, and Dragos.

