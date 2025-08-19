Hello Awesome Folks!

Those of you who have been using the Next Version Beta branch this past weekend already know what this is about: Animaze Update 1.27.12692 is now officially deployed on the main branch!

Like always, the previous version will hang around for a while on the "Previous" beta branch.



If you need a reminder on how to navigate branches: https://www.animaze.us/faq/animazedesktop/navigatebranches

Here are the highlights:

Four new dance Special Actions (animations), to use with all mannequin-compatible 3D avatars.

Fixed a bug preventing some Mediapipe advanced tracking configs from being properly saved in certain circumstances.

Fixed a walk idle animation for mannequin-compatible 3D avatars

minor bug fixes.

web infrastructure optimisations.

infrastructure for supporting external artist collaborations. We are collaborating with a talented external artist and will have five of his fantastic avatars live as Steam DLC soon.

Thank you for being a part of our community and supporting indie engines for Avatars and VTubing.



The Holotech Team:

Alex, Catalin, and Dragos.