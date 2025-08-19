 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19654464
Update notes via Steam Community
-added new weapon: ZB26 model to heavy as Axis replacement for BAR
-tweaked fountain water shader a bit in VV
-slightly tweaked lighting in VV
-new shield effect
-burning bullet weapon effect only visible on ranged weapons now, no longer on throwables and other types
-leftover damage is now applied to a shielded target after a shield breaks
-KOTH objective capture speed decreased (now takes 5s to capture solo instead of 1s)

-Kar98/Lee damage decreased from 35 -> 28 (less damage per shot)
-Kar98/Lee fire rate cooldown reduced from 1s -> 0.8s (faster firing)
-AT rifle damage decreased from 40 -> 35
-AT rifle magazine size increased from 3 -> 5
-reduced tank fire camera shake radius from 5000 -> 2000

-fixed skin positioning on gewehr
-fixed burning bullets weapons effect remaining visible when emoting and such
-fixed recon main menu floating
-fixed some clipping issues with Hawaiian shirt
-fixed some clipping issues with ammo belts
-fixed actionbar weapon reload sound triggering on spawn
-fixed bot spawn on lantern in VV

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
