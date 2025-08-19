-added new weapon: ZB26 model to heavy as Axis replacement for BAR

-tweaked fountain water shader a bit in VV

-slightly tweaked lighting in VV

-new shield effect

-burning bullet weapon effect only visible on ranged weapons now, no longer on throwables and other types

-leftover damage is now applied to a shielded target after a shield breaks

-KOTH objective capture speed decreased (now takes 5s to capture solo instead of 1s)



-Kar98/Lee damage decreased from 35 -> 28 (less damage per shot)

-Kar98/Lee fire rate cooldown reduced from 1s -> 0.8s (faster firing)

-AT rifle damage decreased from 40 -> 35

-AT rifle magazine size increased from 3 -> 5

-reduced tank fire camera shake radius from 5000 -> 2000



-fixed skin positioning on gewehr

-fixed burning bullets weapons effect remaining visible when emoting and such

-fixed recon main menu floating

-fixed some clipping issues with Hawaiian shirt

-fixed some clipping issues with ammo belts

-fixed actionbar weapon reload sound triggering on spawn

-fixed bot spawn on lantern in VV