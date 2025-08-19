Hello again Brainrot Karters, another new update which includes some new items and achievements

New Items

Here is the list of new items in the game

Labubu

Polish Fazbear

Did unc snap?

Eeffoc

Adrian, explain our friend group

Barbershop haircut that costs a quarter

Joe Bartolozzi

Doakes (But you can't prove it meme)

Heheheha

New Achievements

2 new achievements are now in the game (more on the way)

Did unc snap

Locked in alien

Community items (coming soon)

Once it has been approved, Brainrot Kart will have community items such as trading cards, backgrounds, badges and emoticons 🔥

Thanks for playing Brainrot Kart 🔥

If you want to find some people to play with, join the discord!