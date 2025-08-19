 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19654290
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again Brainrot Karters, another new update which includes some new items and achievements

New Items

Here is the list of new items in the game

  • Labubu

  • Polish Fazbear

  • Did unc snap?

  • Eeffoc

  • Adrian, explain our friend group

  • Barbershop haircut that costs a quarter

  • Joe Bartolozzi

  • Doakes (But you can't prove it meme)

  • Heheheha

New Achievements

2 new achievements are now in the game (more on the way)

  • Did unc snap

  • Locked in alien

Community items (coming soon)

Once it has been approved, Brainrot Kart will have community items such as trading cards, backgrounds, badges and emoticons 🔥

Thanks for playing Brainrot Kart 🔥

If you want to find some people to play with, join the discord!

Changed files in this update

