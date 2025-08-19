Hello again Brainrot Karters, another new update which includes some new items and achievements
New Items
Here is the list of new items in the game
Labubu
Polish Fazbear
Did unc snap?
Eeffoc
Adrian, explain our friend group
Barbershop haircut that costs a quarter
Joe Bartolozzi
Doakes (But you can't prove it meme)
Heheheha
New Achievements
2 new achievements are now in the game (more on the way)
Did unc snap
Locked in alien
Community items (coming soon)
Once it has been approved, Brainrot Kart will have community items such as trading cards, backgrounds, badges and emoticons 🔥
Thanks for playing Brainrot Kart 🔥
If you want to find some people to play with, join the discord!
Changed files in this update