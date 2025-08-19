Fix
Fixed an issue where re-entering the Super League repeatedly would cause an error.
Fixed an issue where rapidly clicking the Continue button during the transfer window could cause an error.
Fixed an issue where Hero \[Matata], after being reflected by Hero \[Wukong], would still receive the healing effect instead of the correct target.
Fixed an issue where Presence values were displayed incorrectly during matches.
Fixed an issue where obtaining states through certain version rules would cause an error.
