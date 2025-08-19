+ Added planet occupy FX
+ Added influence mission statement
+ Added best time difference to level end screen
+ Added timeout UI button
+ Added extra selection button for tactics, equipment and mutators.
* Fixed planet flow rate calculation
* Changed upgrade button UI
* Planet upgrades now possible in timeout
* Fixed challenge 3 ind sector 5, it was to similar to challenge 2
* Changed default frame rate in menu to 60fps
* Level adjustments
* Smaller fixes
Beta 0.91c Fixes
