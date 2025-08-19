+ Added planet occupy FX

+ Added influence mission statement

+ Added best time difference to level end screen

+ Added timeout UI button

+ Added extra selection button for tactics, equipment and mutators.



* Fixed planet flow rate calculation

* Changed upgrade button UI

* Planet upgrades now possible in timeout

* Fixed challenge 3 ind sector 5, it was to similar to challenge 2

* Changed default frame rate in menu to 60fps

* Level adjustments

* Smaller fixes