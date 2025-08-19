 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19654243 Edited 19 August 2025 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Added planet occupy FX
+ Added influence mission statement
+ Added best time difference to level end screen
+ Added timeout UI button
+ Added extra selection button for tactics, equipment and mutators.

* Fixed planet flow rate calculation
* Changed upgrade button UI
* Planet upgrades now possible in timeout
* Fixed challenge 3 ind sector 5, it was to similar to challenge 2
* Changed default frame rate in menu to 60fps
* Level adjustments
* Smaller fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3933771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link