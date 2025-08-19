🧵 What the Pak v0.4.0 Is Live!
This update unleashes 5 brand-new mini-games, a wardrobe lobby, daily gifts, and a fresh batch of costumes. Time to dive back into the chaos!
🎮 5 New Mini-Games
Treasure Munch – Collect gold and fill your team’s chest faster than your rivals.
Sinking Raft – Cross carefully—some rafts sink the moment you step on them!
Spotlight – Stay in the light to score points and shove your rivals into the dark.
Capture the Flag – Snatch the enemy flag and bring it home. Watch out for the obstacle bridge!
Acidlavator – Outrun the acid, climb the elevator, and fight to stay on top.
👕 Wardrobe Lobby
Switch your outfits and emotes directly in the lobby. Style your Pak before the madness begins!
🎁 Daily Gifts
Log in every day to unlock free rewards.
👗 10 New Costumes
Expand your collection with fresh looks to dominate the chaos.
🛠️ Fixes & Improvements
Rising Lava – Factory map collision improved.
Lobby chat overflow bug resolved.
Audio balance tuned for footsteps & background music.
Matchmaking stability improved during peak hours.
General performance and stability enhancements.
💬 Keep the feedback coming, and remember: a Pak never waits, jump first, think later.
