🧵 What the Pak v0.4.0 Is Live!

This update unleashes 5 brand-new mini-games, a wardrobe lobby, daily gifts, and a fresh batch of costumes. Time to dive back into the chaos!

🎮 5 New Mini-Games

Treasure Munch – Collect gold and fill your team’s chest faster than your rivals.

Sinking Raft – Cross carefully—some rafts sink the moment you step on them!

Spotlight – Stay in the light to score points and shove your rivals into the dark.

Capture the Flag – Snatch the enemy flag and bring it home. Watch out for the obstacle bridge!

Acidlavator – Outrun the acid, climb the elevator, and fight to stay on top.

👕 Wardrobe Lobby

Switch your outfits and emotes directly in the lobby. Style your Pak before the madness begins!

🎁 Daily Gifts

Log in every day to unlock free rewards.

👗 10 New Costumes

Expand your collection with fresh looks to dominate the chaos.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

Rising Lava – Factory map collision improved.

Lobby chat overflow bug resolved.

Audio balance tuned for footsteps & background music.

Matchmaking stability improved during peak hours.

General performance and stability enhancements.

💬 Keep the feedback coming, and remember: a Pak never waits, jump first, think later.