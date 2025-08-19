Numerical Adjustment: Prisoner happiness is no longer counted towards overall resident happiness.
Guide: Optimized tutorial.
Bug Fix: When assigning housing to cave dwellings, couples would ignore cave occupation restrictions.
Bug Fix: After refreshing the Empire Village interface, duplicate entries would appear in the list.
Experience optimization
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update