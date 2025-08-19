 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19654209
Numerical Adjustment: Prisoner happiness is no longer counted towards overall resident happiness.
Guide: Optimized tutorial.
Bug Fix: When assigning housing to cave dwellings, couples would ignore cave occupation restrictions.
Bug Fix: After refreshing the Empire Village interface, duplicate entries would appear in the list.

