Bugfixes:

-Changed an image in L5, so that it no longer uses the word "click" with controllers.

Puzzle tweaks:

-Sharpened the edge in Blue temple, so it's more clear that the piece fits there.

Other:

There have been some problems that a few users have had with running the game, and I have some custom builds available now to address those. To access these, you have to go to properties, then betas, and then there is a dropdown menu.

If the VRAM requirements are too steep, there is now a build that uses less than 400 MB of VRAM peak, which is called "vram-test".

If you have an AMD card which doesn't seem to run the game, I built the game with a more modern renderer that seems to help. This is the "gles3" branch. You can also use HDR monitors with this branch.

If you're playing on a version of Windows earlier than 10, the Steam client no longer supports those versions of Windows and the Steam API calls were failing, so I built a version without any API calls for achievements. This is "no_api".

I will maintain these and keep them up to date with the main branch. They should all have the latest bugfixes and changes as of 1.0.3.5.