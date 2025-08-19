The wait is over

Stickforge is now available in Early Access!

Dive into the ultimate 2D multiplayer stickman sandbox where you can build custom maps, craft unique weapons, and battle or team up with friends in chaotic, physics-based fun.

With full Steam Workshop support, you can share your wild creations and explore endless community-made content. For more details about modding, visit the Stickforge Wiki.

Face off against tough NPCs, epic bosses, or create your own game modes, the possibilities are endless!

Partnership with VeryGames for Server Hosting

We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with VeryGames, a leading provider of game server hosting, to bring you seamless and reliable dedicated servers for Stickforge!

Enjoy optimized performance for your multiplayer battles and custom creations. Plus, custom installations are available to tailor your server to your needs. For more details and setup guides, visit the Stickforge Wiki.

Roadmap Highlights

Get a sneak peek at what’s coming for Stickforge in Early Access! Based on our roadmap, here’s what you can expect:

August 19th, 2025: Early Access launch!

Soon: Vehicles and mounts with improved physics.

Q4 2025: Scripting, bosses, dungeons, quests system, and PvE improvements.

Later: Multi-map and destructible environments with voxel + procedural generation.

Stay tuned for updates as we continue to expand the Stickforge universe together!

Join the community on Discord to participate.