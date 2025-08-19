Dear friends,

This update is primarily dedicated to fixes. We were able to pay special attention to issues that required refactoring to resolve. Our other area of focus was the UX component.

Fixed

(Hotbar) Items disappearing from the quick access panel when switching between servers. Also, if an item that was in your hotbar disappears from your inventory, its slot will become dimmed, but when that item reappears in your inventory, it will automatically be pulled back to that hotbar slot;

(Real Estate) Fixed a rarely occurring asynchrony in saving items in chests and the character's inventory, which could lead to item loss;

Returned additional mob names;

Fazira Golem got stuck in the walls they spawned;

ATL-3160 - Detailed information about server shutdowns for maintenance;

ATL-3332 - Powders would disappear when brewing with full inventory;

ATL-3319 - A player with invulnerability could attack a player without invulnerability;

ATL-3352 - If an Archmage activated levitation while sprinting, being in the air consumed energy;

ATL-3392 - Loot bags got stuck in trees;

Mouse focus after moving with unallocated redistribution points;

Tax money is forcibly dropped from the inventory, regardless of zone and karma;

Duplicate map marker names;

Descriptions of some equipment item names;

The “Hit the Anvil” ability no longer drains caster’s energy;

A number of minor warnings in the client logs;

A number of errors from the previous patch (throwing away recipe books, skin processing, group window);

Localization;

Promo Code Mechanics

We have prepared a mechanic that allows influencers (in the broad sense) to provide in-game and social bonuses for their audience through promo codes.





After activating a promo code, rewards are sent to the player's mail.





The peculiarity of our approach is as follows:

Promo codes have several levels;

Advancing a promo code to a new level provides everyone who activated that promo code with additional rewards;

Reaching a new level depends on the number of activations;

Those who activated the code first will automatically receive the reward in their mail when new levels are reached;

UX

Inventory and pouch widgets have been combined into one widget (window), new expansion shapes have been added for more comfortable management;

Items dropped from the inventory remain in the world for 5 minutes instead of 2.5;

Forest AI Update (Menadas and Stickmen)

Stickmen and Menadas of different types have received updates to their stats and behavior to make the interaction experience with them more individual: Pine: General: Less HP and Defense, but more Attack; Stickmen: A successful attack has a 30% chance to apply an attack buff to the Stickman, which stacks up to 3 times; Menada: Successful hits with a small projectile apply a Physical and Magic Resistance debuff on the target, which stacks up to 5 times; Redwood: General: Average values of all characteristics; Stickmen: Deals damage with an explosion of needles around itself at the end of the defense animation; Menada: After escaping with a slow, applies a buff to itself that deals damage with needles around it every few seconds; Oak: General: Increased Defense and Health, decreased Speed; Stickmen: Each successful attack has a 30% chance to immobilize for 1 sec; Birch: General: Significantly less HP, less Defense, and more Attack; Stickmen: While in defense, releases pollen that deals damage to Energy and prevents its recovery for 5 seconds; Menada: When escaping, applies not only a slow debuff but also a restriction on HP and MP recovery;



Added

In anticipation of changes to the mine concept and the addition of the T2-T3 underworld, a spawn of rare metal nuggets has been added along the river in Gwaelot county near the town of Lynland: Nuggets alway drops on death; Nuggets can be directly processed into rare metal dust by special characters marked on the map with an icon of metal ingots;

A second town in Gwaelot county—Lynland;

New rooms in the towns of Gwaelot;

Minimaps for towns in Gwaelot;

Portals and tokens to teleport to Gwaelot towns;

A restriction to withdraw taxes during the white phase in castles;





Best regards,

Atlant Games Team



