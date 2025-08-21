Dear Lightcatcher:

Greetings!

A game update will be released on August 21. No server downtime will be required. See below for details on the update content:

\[Balancing and Adjustments]

1. Phantom

· Reduced the height of Tactical Skill Origem Trap's trigger and damage range.

2. Slightly increased the chances that Time Dominator will appear when a second Archon Buddy spawns.

\[Fixes]

1. Fixed an issue where Shotgun bullet spread would be immediately reduced during ADS. After the update, when ADS is initiated, Shotgun trajectory will gradually reduce at the same speed as ADS. After reaching full ADS, spread size will not change.

2. Adjusted cache time for Striker-12 Shotgun fire commands. Double-tapping the Fire button will no longer cause shots to lag.

3. Fixed occasional animation issues with Bar-95 Sniper Rifle fire in Team Deathmatch mode.

4. Fixed an issue where enemies could sometimes not be hit in Team Deathmatch mode.

5. Fixed surface reflection issues in the Nextara map.

6. Fixed mountain collision and boundary deviation issues in the Nextara map.

7. Fixed an issue where Cargo Drone flight paths could pass through mountains near the Drilling Platform in the Nextara map.

8. Fixed an issue where summons had abnormal pathfinding in the Nextara map.

9. Fixed an issue where the tops of buildings in Hillside Villas were not determined as out-of-bounds in the Nextara map.

10. Fixed an issue where vegetation would float in mid-air in the Nextara map.

11. Fixed cropping issues with mountains in the Nextara map under Minimal graphics settings.

12. Fixed minor model loss issues in the Sunder Realms map under Minimal graphics settings.

13. Fixed an issue where Momoi would occasionally be placed immediately in water without launching upon entering a match.

14. Fixed an issue where Momoi could use the Respawn Device and resurrect squadmates while her Tactical Skill Draco Joylift was active on mobile.

15. Fixed mismatch between certain Ducksyde voice lines and subtitles.

16. Fixed an issue where damage dealt to Kui Dou by Buddies would not be recovered afterwards.

17. Fixed occasional movement and speed issues for Momoi while her Tactical Skill Draco Joylift was active.

18. Fixed an issue where Kui Dou's clothes would appear when scanned while his Ultimate Cosmic Authority was active.

19. Fixed issues with Nimbus's takeoff and added flight duration limits.

20. Fixed display issues with server Tier Leaderboards.

21. Fixed display issues with certain skin effect tags.

22. Fixed texture display issues when equipping sights for the TapTap Explorer Predator skin.

23. Fixed an issue where text descriptions would not display in full for certain Lightcatchers in the Warehouse.

24. Fixed mic noise and low volume issues on PC.

25. Fixed an issue where Phantom's Aurora Waltz skin would jump to the Tactical Training menu.

*In-game content may differ

F.A.R.L.I.G.H.T.