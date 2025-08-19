1.1.02 Changelist:

Added 3 weapon +1 damage bonus (hidden)

Made Breakdown Ultra give both weapons +2 damage

Made Breakthru +5 (from +4) for Spread, and 5x (from 3x) damage for Ultras

Made Air Bounce on Vector add +2 damage when it bounces

Double Ricochet Ultra shots now add an extra +2 damage per ricochet

Ricochet Damage Ultra now does 2x damage per ricochet

Reflection Ultra (Plasma) now does 2x damage per bounce (instead of +5)

Saber Steady Hand Ultra adds up to +2 bonus damage when not rotating

Made all ionic effects deal 1 extra damage (silent non-destructive)

Increased default Hunter Damage by 1

Added Hunter Super Piercing as a potential upgrade to get Shocking Pierce Ultra

Added 2 bonus damage to both weapons for Shared Fractions Ultra

Increased Pulse default fire rate by 11%

Increased Converge default fire rate by 9%

Increased Burst default fire rate by 6%

Fixed a couple weapon Ultras not having quite the right requirements (wrong count or missing one)

Corrected Sweeper Ultra dual firing description (doesn't reduce range)



NOTES:

Mostly boosted a number of Ultra Combos, particularly ones that require 2 specific Ultras to unlock. Also added a minor damage boost for having 3+ weapons, since that makes the game a bit more difficult (upgrades combine exponentially, so you're making it harder to gain that exponential advantage). Basically trying to make it more worthwhile to do more diverse builds and make multiple Ultra Combos worth going for, compared to maxing out a single weapon (or maybe a power).