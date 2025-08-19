1.1.02 Changelist:
Added 3 weapon +1 damage bonus (hidden)
Made Breakdown Ultra give both weapons +2 damage
Made Breakthru +5 (from +4) for Spread, and 5x (from 3x) damage for Ultras
Made Air Bounce on Vector add +2 damage when it bounces
Double Ricochet Ultra shots now add an extra +2 damage per ricochet
Ricochet Damage Ultra now does 2x damage per ricochet
Reflection Ultra (Plasma) now does 2x damage per bounce (instead of +5)
Saber Steady Hand Ultra adds up to +2 bonus damage when not rotating
Made all ionic effects deal 1 extra damage (silent non-destructive)
Increased default Hunter Damage by 1
Added Hunter Super Piercing as a potential upgrade to get Shocking Pierce Ultra
Added 2 bonus damage to both weapons for Shared Fractions Ultra
Increased Pulse default fire rate by 11%
Increased Converge default fire rate by 9%
Increased Burst default fire rate by 6%
Fixed a couple weapon Ultras not having quite the right requirements (wrong count or missing one)
Corrected Sweeper Ultra dual firing description (doesn't reduce range)
NOTES:
Mostly boosted a number of Ultra Combos, particularly ones that require 2 specific Ultras to unlock. Also added a minor damage boost for having 3+ weapons, since that makes the game a bit more difficult (upgrades combine exponentially, so you're making it harder to gain that exponential advantage). Basically trying to make it more worthwhile to do more diverse builds and make multiple Ultra Combos worth going for, compared to maxing out a single weapon (or maybe a power).
Version 1.1.02 Changelist (balance pass)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update