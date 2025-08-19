- Corporal will unlock Nightmare difficulty
- fix placement of vault room switches
- fix death sound volume on multiple deaths
- fix menu music not looping
- fix UI on ultrawide monitors
- fix audio-only mods
- add command line option to launch windowed (-window)
Hotfix, Game 0.5.0c / Engine 0.10.0c
Update notes via Steam Community
Couple of leftover bugs before we move on to work on next update!
