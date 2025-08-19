 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19653828 Edited 19 August 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Couple of leftover bugs before we move on to work on next update!

  • Corporal will unlock Nightmare difficulty
  • fix placement of vault room switches
  • fix death sound volume on multiple deaths
  • fix menu music not looping
  • fix UI on ultrawide monitors
  • fix audio-only mods
  • add command line option to launch windowed (-window)

