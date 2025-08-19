(Added): Added new achievements
(Optimized): The Unlocking Platform provides a reset function, which consumes 1 Beast Blood to reset already unlocked totems or relics
(Optimized): After star-upgrading or sacrificing a leveled Dino Beast, the props and materials consumed for upgrading the Dino Beast will be returned
(Optimized): Free-to-purchase items in the Battlefield Shop will have a "free" label
(Optimized): Blocked the opening animation
Update patch:1.3.0
