Greetings, Void Hunters!

Fixed a critical issue that would cause combat text to break in multiple languages (patched one hour after the main update);



Fixed an issue where even at 0 visibility, special effects for certain projectiles (such as Electrified) would still be simulated, leading to massive slowdown. Turning the effect visibility to 0 should now grant a much better performance boost, for example when using the Blacksmith's with his special weapon skill;



Fixed an issue where in extreme scenarios Weapon Summon skills would only use their special attack, when their attack speed was too high. Same fix applied for the Spellblade's artifact power, which had the same problem;



Fixed an issue where the summons created by Blacksmith's weapons would not be moved inside a Titan room, being locked out for the fight;



Fixed a silent exception with the Plague Viper which would cause performance degradation;



Fixed a couple of issues with the Blacksmith's voice over not having the correct subtitles (or no subtitles);



Fixed an issue where the Chaotic trait would not properly combine different power ups, causing it to not work as intended if you collected power ups from different Titans that improved chaotic;



Fixed an issue where the Barbarian's summoned weapons would not properly use Whirlwind;



Fixed an issue where the Captain's summoned weapons would have Gunpowder, which is not supported for summons;



Fixed an issue where Chaotic Swirl would not have the proper power up modifiers, replacing Summon Quantity for Multicast, which works as intended;



Fixed the tooltip for the Legionnaire Ascension power up for increased duration;



Fixed an issue where the Savage Pact rune would have no text in most languages;



Fixed which soundtracks are used for the Titan Hunt desert maps, which were pointing for the incorrect tracks;



Fixed multiple small localization issues in different languages;



We hope you have been enjoying our latest major update,Over the last few days, thanks to your reports and help, we managed to find a few issues with the game that we felt needed a hotfix update to make sure the game is as smooth as it can be!Here is theand also a few that had been fixed already a few days ago!Hopefully these fixes will make your experience better and if you run into any other issues, do let us know, as we continue to work on the next update!