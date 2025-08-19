This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🚧 Experimental Branch Update – Try at Your Own Risk!

Hi guys! Thank you for joining our experimental tests and helping us catch problems at an early stage!

Today we are excited to share the next big update with you. For now it is available on the Experimental Branch as usual, so you can try it out and help us test everything. We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments or on our Discord, as your input is what helps us make the game better.

🔧 Key Improvements

The new Industrial Washing Machine: you can wash dirty containers or any type of dirt using one of three special chemicals ( Detergents ). Don’t forget a coin to pay for a run!

Added new consumables for the Industrial Washing Machine called Detergents, used to clean different types of dirt

New consumables for the Workbench called Foam Sprayer . There are three types depending on what you want to clean. It can disappear and clean stuff automatically, or you can use a Sponge to speed it up

A new type of chemical dirt called Goo . To clean it, you need an anti-goo Detergent or Foam. It is very rare and appears after level 17

You can wash marked money with a special Foam or Detergent

Other minor changes

Updated visuals for the Shopping Cart

Set the Workbench to a new position and new startup loadout when starting a new game (for smoother progression for new players)

Coins visualization optimized

Added a few more sounds and general audio improvements

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed visuals for some types of containers

Fixed some random issues where the Scanner showed false information about object status (dirty, inked, etc.)

Fixed some physics issues for Money Counters

Minor optimizations for in-game 3D content

⚠️Please note that it may be unstable. Make sure to back up your save files before playing and proceed at your own risk⚠️