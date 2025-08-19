 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19653744 Edited 19 August 2025 – 14:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

🚧 Experimental Branch Update – Try at Your Own Risk!

Hi guys! Thank you for joining our experimental tests and helping us catch problems at an early stage!

Today we are excited to share the next big update with you. For now it is available on the Experimental Branch as usual, so you can try it out and help us test everything. We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments or on our Discord, as your input is what helps us make the game better.

🔧 Key Improvements

  • The new Industrial Washing Machine: you can wash dirty containers or any type of dirt using one of three special chemicals (Detergents). Don’t forget a coin to pay for a run!

  • Added new consumables for the Industrial Washing Machine called Detergents, used to clean different types of dirt

  • New consumables for the Workbench called Foam Sprayer. There are three types depending on what you want to clean. It can disappear and clean stuff automatically, or you can use a Sponge to speed it up

  • A new type of chemical dirt called Goo. To clean it, you need an anti-goo Detergent or Foam. It is very rare and appears after level 17

  • You can wash marked money with a special Foam or Detergent

Other minor changes

  • Updated visuals for the Shopping Cart

  • Set the Workbench to a new position and new startup loadout when starting a new game (for smoother progression for new players)

  • Coins visualization optimized

  • Added a few more sounds and general audio improvements

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed visuals for some types of containers

  • Fixed some random issues where the Scanner showed false information about object status (dirty, inked, etc.)

  • Fixed some physics issues for Money Counters

  • Minor optimizations for in-game 3D content

⚠️Please note that it may be unstable. Make sure to back up your save files before playing and proceed at your own risk⚠️

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2488370/view/546742887822393714
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2488370/view/546742887822393536

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19653744
Windows Depot 2488372
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link