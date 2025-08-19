Hello everyone!



We've got some great news. The bug preventing player data from saving has been found and fixed!



This means your kills, deaths, and progress will now be saved correctly. We know how frustrating it was, and we want to thank you all for your patience while we worked to solve the issue.



Now you can jump back in and start climbing those leaderboards!



We also still have the new features from our last update for you to enjoy:



* Player Voicelines (WIP)

* Mirzov District Day Map

* Real-time Shadows

* Improved Gun SFX and Gunplay

* Updated Main Menu and Theme Music



Thank you for being part of the community and for helping us make the game better.



See you on the battlefield!



Grostphere Arts