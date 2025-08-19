 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19653721 Edited 19 August 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We've got some great news. The bug preventing player data from saving has been found and fixed!

This means your kills, deaths, and progress will now be saved correctly. We know how frustrating it was, and we want to thank you all for your patience while we worked to solve the issue.

Now you can jump back in and start climbing those leaderboards!

We also still have the new features from our last update for you to enjoy:

* Player Voicelines (WIP)
* Mirzov District Day Map
* Real-time Shadows
* Improved Gun SFX and Gunplay
* Updated Main Menu and Theme Music

Thank you for being part of the community and for helping us make the game better.

See you on the battlefield!

Grostphere Arts

Changed files in this update

Depot 3217821
  • Loading history…
