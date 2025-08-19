Added

added clear buttons to the upgradebox

selected items can also be destroyed by clicking the trash can

clicking items now selects them and they can be moved to other slots with left and right click

monster droppings and inventory can now be sorted by rarity

added glowing borders to the sawblade

Balance

made the turn radius of the small cannons smaller

Bug fixes

fixed a bug where rotation was set to 0 causing projectiles to not rotate on bounces

fixed a bug where the right side of components in the main cannon weren’t draggable

fixed a bug where some UI elements were not lit properly

fixed a bug where placing a component into an upgrade slot was blocked in certain positions