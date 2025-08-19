 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19653698 Edited 19 August 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • added glowing borders to the sawblade

  • monster droppings and inventory can now be sorted by rarity

  • clicking items now selects them and they can be moved to other slots with left and right click

  • selected items can also be destroyed by clicking the trash can

  • added clear buttons to the upgradebox

Balance

  • made the turn radius of the small cannons smaller

Bug fixes

  • fixed a bug where rotation was set to 0 causing projectiles to not rotate on bounces

  • fixed a bug where the right side of components in the main cannon weren’t draggable

  • fixed a bug where some UI elements were not lit properly

  • fixed a bug where placing a component into an upgrade slot was blocked in certain positions

  • when dragging a component the component is now centered on the cursor

Changed files in this update

