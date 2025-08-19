Added
added glowing borders to the sawblade
monster droppings and inventory can now be sorted by rarity
clicking items now selects them and they can be moved to other slots with left and right click
selected items can also be destroyed by clicking the trash can
added clear buttons to the upgradebox
Balance
made the turn radius of the small cannons smaller
Bug fixes
fixed a bug where rotation was set to 0 causing projectiles to not rotate on bounces
fixed a bug where the right side of components in the main cannon weren’t draggable
fixed a bug where some UI elements were not lit properly
fixed a bug where placing a component into an upgrade slot was blocked in certain positions
when dragging a component the component is now centered on the cursor
