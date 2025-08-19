 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19653599
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.4.5

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an edge case where laymen or carts could get stuck during deliveries

  • Fixed an issue that could corrupt save files when repeatedly loading and fast-forwarding just before an autosave

  • Fixed a bug that incorrectly unlocked unavailable styles in the market

  • Fixed a freeze that occurred when loading a game with an enrolled competition but no ale submitted

  • Fixed a bug that caused competition timers to display negative values after loading

  • Fixed a bug triggered when a Fermentine drank an ale with a quality higher than 100

  • Fixed the broken "Specials" sorting in the brewing recipes list in case of no active special condition (competition or style unlock)


Changed files in this update

