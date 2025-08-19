v0.4.5
Bugfixes
Fixed an edge case where laymen or carts could get stuck during deliveries
Fixed an issue that could corrupt save files when repeatedly loading and fast-forwarding just before an autosave
Fixed a bug that incorrectly unlocked unavailable styles in the market
Fixed a freeze that occurred when loading a game with an enrolled competition but no ale submitted
Fixed a bug that caused competition timers to display negative values after loading
Fixed a bug triggered when a Fermentine drank an ale with a quality higher than 100
Fixed the broken "Specials" sorting in the brewing recipes list in case of no active special condition (competition or style unlock)
Changed files in this update