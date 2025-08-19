 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19653570 Edited 19 August 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hey mates!

We’ve got a fresh update for you! It’s not huge, but it’s packed with improvements that will make your experience smoother and more fun. Check out the details below!

v0.91 Released!


  • Added logging to help us react to bugs faster and keep the game running smoothly
  • Introduced notification windows so we can communicate important info and tips directly in-game

  • You can now upgrade a full chest by simply dragging a bigger chest onto it—no more hassle!

    • [*] Finally fixed that tricky bug where robots had more charge than they should

    Thanks for sticking with us and sharing your feedback—it really helps us make the game better!

    See you in a couple of weeks, when the next update rolls out! And if you haven't done it already, please don't forget to add Craftomation 101 to your wishlist, it is an important marker to us, that brings the game's release closer:






    How to get more involved?



    If you want Craftomation 101, we got you! Here's what you can do:
    • Join our Discord server, find your mates and chat with us, the devs
    • Subscribe to our mailing list to get the latest Craftomation-related news
    • Follow Craftomation 101 on Twitter

