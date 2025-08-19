v0.91 Released!



Added logging to help us react to bugs faster and keep the game running smoothly



Introduced notification windows so we can communicate important info and tips directly in-game





You can now upgrade a full chest by simply dragging a bigger chest onto it—no more hassle!







Hey mates!We've got a fresh update for you! It's not huge, but it's packed with improvements that will make your experience smoother and more fun. Check out the details below![*] Finally fixed that tricky bug where robots had more charge than they shouldThanks for sticking with us and sharing your feedback—it really helps us make the game better!See you in a couple of weeks, when the next update rolls out!