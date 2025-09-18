Hi Detectives!





You can now activate new modifiers that change the way you play the game.



Including…

Snail Nemesis



You are immortal… However, somewhere, a snail is always slowly moving towards you. If it touches you, you die instantly.





Rat detective



You are the “Rat Detective”. You are only 10cm tall. You can climb on walls and ceilings. You can sneak past people and make less noise. However, if you are spotted, prepare to get stomped on!





Fame and fortune

You are a world-famous detective. Good luck hiding in the shadows while people are chasing you down and asking for your autograph.





Film Noir

Experience the full noir detective life with a black and white filter.





Permadeath and Ironman mode

Hospitals won't help you here… and in some cases, neither will your saved games.

There are many more modifiers to play with, as well as bug fixes and QOL changes. Jump into the new update and give them a try right now.

Good luck, detectives.

Full developer update notes below



Update 41.02: