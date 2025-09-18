Hi Detectives!
You can now activate new modifiers that change the way you play the game.
Including…
Snail Nemesis
You are immortal… However, somewhere, a snail is always slowly moving towards you. If it touches you, you die instantly.
Rat detective
You are the “Rat Detective”. You are only 10cm tall. You can climb on walls and ceilings. You can sneak past people and make less noise. However, if you are spotted, prepare to get stomped on!
Fame and fortune
You are a world-famous detective. Good luck hiding in the shadows while people are chasing you down and asking for your autograph.
Film Noir
Experience the full noir detective life with a black and white filter.
Permadeath and Ironman mode
Hospitals won't help you here… and in some cases, neither will your saved games.
There are many more modifiers to play with, as well as bug fixes and QOL changes. Jump into the new update and give them a try right now.
Good luck, detectives.
Full developer update notes below
Update 41.02:
New: New ‘gameplay modifiers’ that allow new, different and weird ways to play the game. See below for a full list of them (warning: some of these are quite silly and are purely designed to be fun optional ways to play…),
Film Noir: Desaturate the game world with a simple visual adjustment.,
Ironman: You may only use one save slot per new character. If ‘permadeath’ is also enabled, the save slot is deleted when you die.,
Gambling Debt: Start with a small fortune in your pocket, but in debt to a loan shark. You have to pay it back each day otherwise you will be hunted and attacked.,
House Arrest: If you start with an apartment, or as soon as you acquire one you will not legally be allowed to leave it: The building's security will treat you as a threat.,
Short-Sighted: After a visit to the optician, you now need glasses in your inventory to see properly. If you lose them, your vision will become blurred. Be careful: They can be knocked off in combat or after a fall.,
Fame & Fortune: You're a famous detective. But be careful what you wish for: Citizens may stop or even chase you down for a chat or your autograph.,
Snail Nemesis: You are invincible from combat damage aside from contact with a snail. The snail moves towards your current location at all times. Inspired by the 'immortal snail' concept/meme by Gavin Free.,
Rat Detective: Ditch the trench coat, experience the rat race less figuratively. Claw, crawl, and climb your way through the grime.,
New: 3 new hidden achievements related to the new modifiers (Steam only),
New: Save game on exit prompt
Fixed: Rewritten player control rebinding system; this should solve a lot of previous issues with it. Control schemes will revert to defaults upon load of this patch- this is because we are handling control maps a little differently, and we want to rule out the possibility of players loading in faulty previous control maps. Apologies for any inconvenience.,
Fixed: Depth of field effect was ignored inside the screen space of the onscreen awareness compass when it was not active.,
Fixed: Dynamic graffiti no longer displays faulty texture after the player walks a few meters away.,
Fixed: Muggers now have a cool-down timer, so they won’t repeat muggings instantly.,
Fixed: Elevator position now saved and loaded properly.,
Fixed: Bug which caused stuck accelerated citizen animations after passing time.,
Fixed: Bug with loan shark debt collectors not entering combat with the player properly.,
Fixed: Bug that stopped the player from getting KO’d by melee damage alone.,
Fixed: Softened some case board UI sounds.
