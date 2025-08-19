 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19653466 Edited 19 August 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi peeps! We fixed some of the recent bugs that you guys found. Here are the changes

Changelog:

  • Fixed - Walking in a specific underground area triggers an encounter every step

  • Fixed - Game state incorrectly changed during certain cutscene

  • Fixed - Invisible wall in Chapter 3 main area

  • Fixed - Potentially stuck progress in Chapter 2 Main Quest

  • Fixed - Potentially incorrect quest marker state in a Chapter 2 and Chapter 4 area

  • Fixed - Equipment menu state bug if rapidly pressing 'Accept' in main menu

  • Fixed - Empty hidden items in a Chapter 3 area

  • Optimized - Game logic that handles cutscene and encounter state

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1238991
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 1238993
  • Loading history…
