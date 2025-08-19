Hi peeps! We fixed some of the recent bugs that you guys found. Here are the changes



Changelog:

Fixed - Walking in a specific underground area triggers an encounter every step

Fixed - Game state incorrectly changed during certain cutscene

Fixed - Invisible wall in Chapter 3 main area

Fixed - Potentially stuck progress in Chapter 2 Main Quest

Fixed - Potentially incorrect quest marker state in a Chapter 2 and Chapter 4 area

Fixed - Equipment menu state bug if rapidly pressing 'Accept' in main menu

Fixed - Empty hidden items in a Chapter 3 area

Optimized - Game logic that handles cutscene and encounter state