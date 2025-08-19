 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19653435 Edited 19 August 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update enhances boss battles, monsters, traps, and more to increase tension and immersion.

Fixes and Additions

  • Boss Enhancements: Added new skills to the Chapter 2 boss and the Chapter 3 boss.

  • Impact Upgrade: Improved boss battle sound and hit effects for better combat feedback.

  • New Trap: Introduced a new trap type.

  • New Monsters: Added Fire Mage and Ice Mage monsters.

  • Tutorial Improvement: Removed a difficult trap in the early tutorial section to allow smoother immersion.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1842321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link