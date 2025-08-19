This update enhances boss battles, monsters, traps, and more to increase tension and immersion.
Fixes and Additions
Boss Enhancements: Added new skills to the Chapter 2 boss and the Chapter 3 boss.
Impact Upgrade: Improved boss battle sound and hit effects for better combat feedback.
New Trap: Introduced a new trap type.
New Monsters: Added Fire Mage and Ice Mage monsters.
Tutorial Improvement: Removed a difficult trap in the early tutorial section to allow smoother immersion.
Changed files in this update