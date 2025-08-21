Hello, this is the development team of The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily.



Since the launch of the full version, an incredible number of players have played the game, and we’ve been featured as one of the top releases of July 2025.

The entire team is deeply encouraged by this, and it’s all thanks to your warm feedback and support.

We sincerely thank you!



We’re carefully reading all your posts and reviews on the Community Hub, as well as livestreams and videos on social media and various platforms.

(We’re sure Lady Scarlet herself is watching your streams and smiling…!)



Today, we’d like to report on several bug fixes and balance adjustments.





▼ Fixes and Game Adjustments We received a lot of feedback about the enemies in the final act.

The goal was to create a structure where Scarlet and her allies grow stronger together to overcome overwhelmingly powerful enemies.

However, to enable smoother gameplay, we’ve made slight balance adjustments:



・Increased the number of followers gained after each battle in the final act

・Increased the number of followers gained after the speech event



By increasing public support faster, you can benefit from things like:

“higher starting MP in command battles” & “stronger forces in delegated battles.”

Skills that scale with follower count will also be more useful.



Examples:

- Scarlet’s passive skill “Crimson Banner” now heals more HP

- Lily’s EX skill “On the Stage” now has higher stun success rate

- Scarlet & Lily’s Unison Skill “Hold Me to Thy Bosom” now stuns more reliably



We’ve also made a few other fixes and adjustments:



・Minor animation tweaks to the Prologue tutorial battle

・In Act 2, simply unlocking the bypass route incorrectly triggered the “Great Wall detour” branch — this now happens only when you reach the bypass outpost





▼ Bug Fixes & Optimization

Thank you for your patience. We’ve also carried out bug fixes and optimization.



- Revised memory management to reduce memory usage during gameplay

- Improved loading time when loading save data

- Fixed a progression-blocking issue where units could be placed beyond outpost capacity when Sanjay and Carmine or Primula and Jane joined simultaneously

- Fixed a bug where getting stunned before counterattacking in battle caused no damage and softlocked the game

- Fixed a UI bug where pressing multiple menu buttons at once on the main screen broke the layout

- Fixed issue in some enemy commander defeat scenarios where stats-up dialogs failed to advance

- Fixed an issue where backgrounds did not darken properly during skill enhancement scenes for some enemy commanders

- Fixed a delay in visual effects disappearing when switching from 3D to 2D maps

- Removed unintended frame rate cap settings from language/difficulty options during initial launch

- Fixed incorrect effect positioning for Scarlet & Primula’s Unison skill

- Fixed display issues with ground contact and effects for Uisce & Carmine’s bond skill

- Fixed incorrect camera positioning for Sanjay & Carmine’s Unison Skill

- Fixed temporary narrow FOV bug after Nicol’s panic scene when supply lines are threatened in Act 1

- Replaced the incorrect video for Strategy Dogma “Unit Movement II”

- Fixed Almeria’s skill “Here's the Truth” which stunned for 3 turns instead of the intended 1 turn

- Adjusted line spacing and other typography issues in Simplified Chinese

- Minor fixes to various localized text







We plan to continue releasing multiple updates for the full version, aiming for around September.

However, as we’re concentrating our resources on full version development, the differences with the demo version have become significant.



As a result, we have decided to end public availability of the demo version in order to focus fully on the full version.

We deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused.



We’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback via the Community Hub, reviews, or our official Discord!

(Of course, content creation is also welcome!)



Thank you again for your continued support of The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily!

