19 August 2025 Build 19653231 Edited 19 August 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Hot Fix: handle data for players who played the very first demo. If you've bought the game just now, or you didn't play the very old demo (before the 0.9.x) then you are good. If you played the very old demo and played full version before this update and feel something odd with the game's balancing, then you should delete the data in Slot 0 and start over (other slots are fine).

We've collectively crushed 7.1M rocks! Thank you all for playing the game!

Also, if possible, please leave the game a review, it would help me a lot! (A game must have a certain amount of review for Steam to promote it further, and tiny games like Rock Crusher often struggle to get those early reviews.)

There are more updates coming. There will be major content updates, but for now, I'm focusing on fixing bugs and QoL first.
Stay tuned!

