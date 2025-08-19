v2 Update Notes
- New Teams Added: Expand your football journey with brand-new teams, giving you more choices to lead to glory.
- Player Stats Rebalanced: All players have received carefully adjusted strength and performance stats, making matches fairer and more competitive.
- Improved & Optimized Graphics: Enjoy sharper visuals, smoother animations, and optimized performance across different systems.
- Bug Fixes & Community Feedback Improvements: Many issues reported by players have been resolved, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable football experience.
Changed files in this update