 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 19 August 2025 Build 19653180 Edited 19 August 2025 – 11:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Football Stars Legend 24 continues to evolve with its latest v2 major update, designed to deliver a deeper, smoother, and more authentic football experience. This update focuses on expanding team variety, improving competitive balance, upgrading visuals, and polishing gameplay mechanics based on your valuable feedback.

v2 Update Notes
  • New Teams Added: Expand your football journey with brand-new teams, giving you more choices to lead to glory.
  • Player Stats Rebalanced: All players have received carefully adjusted strength and performance stats, making matches fairer and more competitive.
  • Improved & Optimized Graphics: Enjoy sharper visuals, smoother animations, and optimized performance across different systems.
  • Bug Fixes & Community Feedback Improvements: Many issues reported by players have been resolved, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable football experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2542631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link