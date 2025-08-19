New Teams Added: Expand your football journey with brand-new teams, giving you more choices to lead to glory.



Player Stats Rebalanced: All players have received carefully adjusted strength and performance stats, making matches fairer and more competitive.



Improved & Optimized Graphics: Enjoy sharper visuals, smoother animations, and optimized performance across different systems.



Bug Fixes & Community Feedback Improvements: Many issues reported by players have been resolved, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable football experience.



Football Stars Legend 24 continues to evolve with its latest v2 major update, designed to deliver a deeper, smoother, and more authentic football experience. This update focuses on expanding team variety, improving competitive balance, upgrading visuals, and polishing gameplay mechanics based on your valuable feedback.v2 Update Notes