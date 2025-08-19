We’re excited to announce the launch of Stream to 3D Release 5 on Steam!

This major update brings powerful new functionality to your 3D conversion experience:

✨ Screen Capture in 3D

Turn your entire desktop, or a specific region, into an immersive 3D feed.

Works seamlessly with your existing playback setup for real-time stereoscopic viewing.

🎥 Live Video Conversion

Convert in real time from webcams, capture cards, or video cameras directly into stereoscopic 3D.

⚙️ Enhanced Configuration & Control

Fine-tune frame rate and depth offset for smooth, personalised 3D playback.

Updated Configuration Wizard to simplify setup and optimise performance across a wide range of systems.

🔧 More Flexible Output

Continued support for Full SBS, Half SBS, Full Top-Bottom, Half Top-Bottom, and upscaled half-formats.

Improved workflow for both real-time streaming and offline conversion.

📖 Learn more in the updated documentation:

👉 https://iwantaholodeck.com/live-video-camera-or-pc-screen-conversion-to-3d/



👉 https://iwantaholodeck.com/stream-to-3d-configuration/



Thank you to all our users for supporting Stream to 3D. We hope you enjoy the new capabilities in Release 5!