Major 19 August 2025 Build 19653000 Edited 19 August 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to announce the launch of Stream to 3D Release 5 on Steam!

This major update brings powerful new functionality to your 3D conversion experience:

Screen Capture in 3D

  • Turn your entire desktop, or a specific region, into an immersive 3D feed.

  • Works seamlessly with your existing playback setup for real-time stereoscopic viewing.

🎥 Live Video Conversion

  • Convert in real time from webcams, capture cards, or video cameras directly into stereoscopic 3D.

⚙️ Enhanced Configuration & Control

  • Fine-tune frame rate and depth offset for smooth, personalised 3D playback.

  • Updated Configuration Wizard to simplify setup and optimise performance across a wide range of systems.

🔧 More Flexible Output

  • Continued support for Full SBS, Half SBS, Full Top-Bottom, Half Top-Bottom, and upscaled half-formats.

  • Improved workflow for both real-time streaming and offline conversion.

📖 Learn more in the updated documentation:

👉 https://iwantaholodeck.com/live-video-camera-or-pc-screen-conversion-to-3d/


👉 https://iwantaholodeck.com/stream-to-3d-configuration/


Thank you to all our users for supporting Stream to 3D. We hope you enjoy the new capabilities in Release 5!

