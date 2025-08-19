Content:

-Added Druid class and Blood Summoner class

-Some unique items slightly changed

-Added more items, there are over 400 in the game now

Shop:

Improved the item shops for a better experience.

Gameplay:

- The spells Z, X and V now have auto-aim targeting the nearest enemy (you can force-aim position still by holding the right mouse button down if you want).

-Improved on attack animation cooldown timing.

-Players can always change their class for 10,000 gold if they don't want to fully reset and redo everything.

-Starting Level 1 players will spawn in Steelmoor Farm from now on.

NOTE: If you have an old save file of the mage, there is a special button in the player stats screen to the left of the screen you can click to restore the class type Since patch 1.03 works differently now with classes, etc.

If there are any bugs or problems/questions you can post that into the discussion forums, have fun with Core of Magic patch 1.03.