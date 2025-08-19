-improved gpu performance by up to 20%. the game is not fully optimized yet so there's still more performance improvements we can do in the future

-updated side menu button layout to fit more buttons

-added controller settings menu with options to rebind inputs and adjust haptics

-added placeholder buttons for UI settings and room offsets menus (coming soon)

-fixed empty values breaking ini parser in some situations

-renamed height offset to "Note height offset" to avoid confusion

-updated credits a bit

-fixed crash when pressing random song button in an empty playlist

-updated examples to work with the cat stick name change

-added VSync option to swingmapper settings. This is just for fun so you can see what kind of ridiculous FPS numbers you can reach in it

-note height offset, beat distance and jump distance values are now saved

-added a notification text to pause menu about pausing being cheating (resume will be enabled for wip and unranked maps in the future)