19 August 2025 Build 19652991 Edited 19 August 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-improved gpu performance by up to 20%. the game is not fully optimized yet so there's still more performance improvements we can do in the future
-updated side menu button layout to fit more buttons
-added controller settings menu with options to rebind inputs and adjust haptics
-added placeholder buttons for UI settings and room offsets menus (coming soon)
-fixed empty values breaking ini parser in some situations
-renamed height offset to "Note height offset" to avoid confusion
-updated credits a bit
-fixed crash when pressing random song button in an empty playlist
-updated examples to work with the cat stick name change
-added VSync option to swingmapper settings. This is just for fun so you can see what kind of ridiculous FPS numbers you can reach in it
-note height offset, beat distance and jump distance values are now saved
-added a notification text to pause menu about pausing being cheating (resume will be enabled for wip and unranked maps in the future)

