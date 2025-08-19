-improved gpu performance by up to 20%. the game is not fully optimized yet so there's still more performance improvements we can do in the future
-updated side menu button layout to fit more buttons
-added controller settings menu with options to rebind inputs and adjust haptics
-added placeholder buttons for UI settings and room offsets menus (coming soon)
-fixed empty values breaking ini parser in some situations
-renamed height offset to "Note height offset" to avoid confusion
-updated credits a bit
-fixed crash when pressing random song button in an empty playlist
-updated examples to work with the cat stick name change
-added VSync option to swingmapper settings. This is just for fun so you can see what kind of ridiculous FPS numbers you can reach in it
-note height offset, beat distance and jump distance values are now saved
-added a notification text to pause menu about pausing being cheating (resume will be enabled for wip and unranked maps in the future)
swingmania v0.33.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3025281
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3025283
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update