 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19652981 Edited 19 August 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Potato Gladiators!

This update brings:

  • New Steam Achievements

  • User Interface improvements

  • Bug fixes

  • Balance improvements

Thanks for all your feedback, see you in the arena :)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3074832
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link