19 August 2025 Build 19652973 Edited 19 August 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Whats new?

  • Steam Achievements.

  • Faster actions and animations.

  • Nomad is now more responsive to user input.

  • Easier to jump, climb and grapple.

