19 August 2025 Build 19652547 Edited 19 August 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As outlined in yesterday's post we are focusing on stability and balance issues. More to come the next couple of days!

Infirmary and Recovery Facility

  • Recovery Facility base cost increased from 25 -> 30

  • Recovery Facility cost per level decreased from 20 -> 5

  • Recovery Facility Stamina amount increased from 25 -> 50

  • Infimary cost per level decreased from 5 -> 2

Experience Tresholds

  • XP Required per level decreased from 300 -> 200 for levels 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

  • XP Required per level decreased from 400 -> 300 for levels 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

  • Xp Required per level decreased from 500 -> 400 for levels 21, 22, 23,24,25

Combat Training

  • Price per level decreased from 10 -> 5

Expedition Relation Rewards

  • Relation XP for Expedition Completion increased from 9, 11, 13 -> 10, 12, 14 for "Easy, Medium & Hard" expedition respectively

Relations

  • XP Relation requirements now plateau once reaching level 8, 9 and 10 instead of continuing to increase.

Restoration Pod Encounter

  • Healing changed to now be 25% of the characters **Maximum** Hp

Act 3

  • The health of the last two final fights have been reduced. (Details vague due to spoilers)

Bug Fixes

  • FIxed a bug allowing you to get multiple **Reckless Swings** even though they don't stack.

  • Fix saves not loading if the campaign file got corrupted

  • Fix softlocks with applying stagger at the same time as applying stagger

  • Fix kill bounty triggering multiple times if you damaged an enemy after killing it(such as multi-hit attacks)

  • Fix Apple and Lemon vendors having bad portraits

  • Fix many typos in the english text

Changed files in this update

