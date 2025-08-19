As outlined in yesterday's post we are focusing on stability and balance issues. More to come the next couple of days!



Infirmary and Recovery Facility

Recovery Facility base cost increased from 25 -> 30

Recovery Facility cost per level decreased from 20 -> 5

Recovery Facility Stamina amount increased from 25 -> 50

Infimary cost per level decreased from 5 -> 2

Experience Tresholds

XP Required per level decreased from 300 -> 200 for levels 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

XP Required per level decreased from 400 -> 300 for levels 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Xp Required per level decreased from 500 -> 400 for levels 21, 22, 23,24,25

Combat Training

Price per level decreased from 10 -> 5

Expedition Relation Rewards

Relation XP for Expedition Completion increased from 9, 11, 13 -> 10, 12, 14 for "Easy, Medium & Hard" expedition respectively

Relations

XP Relation requirements now plateau once reaching level 8, 9 and 10 instead of continuing to increase.

Restoration Pod Encounter

Healing changed to now be 25% of the characters **Maximum** Hp

Act 3

The health of the last two final fights have been reduced. (Details vague due to spoilers)

Bug Fixes