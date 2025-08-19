• Fixed the text wrapping on reap distance at higher values.

• Echo casting shadow now instead applies to reaping distance buffs. Whenever your max reap distance is extended beyond your base it will show your shadow self.

• New music track.

• Skeleton Death SFX

• Skeleton Archer Attack SFX

• Skeleton Mage Attack SFX

• Buffs now have a cooldown outside of their active window. (In a future update these will become upgradable.)

• SFX now apply a small pitch offset to be less repetitive.

• Your shadow self only comes out when using Carl's Blessing now.

• Added detailed logging and try catch blocks around the gear save and load. Additionally added a flag to stop any saves before load has been attempted. Hopefully we figure out this gear issue soon!