• Fixed the text wrapping on reap distance at higher values.
• Echo casting shadow now instead applies to reaping distance buffs. Whenever your max reap distance is extended beyond your base it will show your shadow self.
• New music track.
• Skeleton Death SFX
• Skeleton Archer Attack SFX
• Skeleton Mage Attack SFX
• Buffs now have a cooldown outside of their active window. (In a future update these will become upgradable.)
• SFX now apply a small pitch offset to be less repetitive.
• Your shadow self only comes out when using Carl's Blessing now.
• Added detailed logging and try catch blocks around the gear save and load. Additionally added a flag to stop any saves before load has been attempted. Hopefully we figure out this gear issue soon!
Version 1.1.26
Update notes via Steam Community
