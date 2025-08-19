1. Added a Skip Option for losing cutscenes, along with an Auto-Skip setting.
2. Fixed a leaderboard bug that affected showing scores.
3. Minor improvement to the RNG system.
4. Updated the Unburnable special card.
5. Implemented ubershaders for smoother visuals and reduced stutter on lower end devices.
6. Various minor bug fixes and improvements.
Dyhamtaolas 1.0.8
Update notes via Steam Community
