Hi there prospectors,

Here's the new stable update that introduces Creative Mode and Block Crafting. The initial plans for Block Crafting were for it to be in Classic mode only, but we've decided to make it available in all modes now. There's also more game balancing, more graphics settings and more bug fixes.

Thanks as always for the invaluable reviews, feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.

Creative Mode

Build creatively in a sandbox environment. New Creative Mode option in the Planet Settings screen New Creative Mode exclusive options: Unlimited blocks God mode Disabling enemies and hazards Game saves cannot be interchanged between Creative Mode and campaign modes (Relaxed, Balanced, Intense, Classic)

Tech Yard Storage contains: Infinite Tech blocks Infinite Structure blocks Infinite resources Creative Mode exclusive blocks: COM, EXP, PRD single blocks with 6 Attach Points Plain white single block with 6 Attach Points

Creative Mode exclusive 32 colour skin pack to colour the white single block.

Tech Block Crafting

Updated 'Block Licensing enabled/disabled option' in the planet settings - the choice is now to either have Tech block crafting or licensing .

If Tech block crafting is selected: The Block Licensing Module automatically becomes a Block Recipe Module The Tech Block Fabricator structure becomes available to craft in a Basic Fabricator The licensing menu at the traders and Tech Yard become a block recipe unlock menu instead

To craft a Tech block, you must first take an example of the block to a Tech Yard (with a Block Recipe Module attached) or any Trader and then purchase that block's recipe.

Once you have the recipe, it will appear in the list of available recipes in the Tech Block Fabricator structure. Then you can craft as many copies of it as you like (as long as you have the required resources).

The tutorial has also been updated to teach Tech block crafting instead of licensing (when selected).

With block crafting selected, all Tech blocks behave like licensed ones (full HP, access to alternative versions, stored in block storage, etc.).

When crafting is enabled, blocks can be sold from storage as well as cargo (at any Tech Yard - with Block Recipe and Block Storage Modules attached).

Block crafting is turned on by default in Classic mode and Creative Mode.

New crafting recipes for all Tech blocks added.

Separated the cosmetic Tech blocks from their block variant sets to avoid issues with block crafting recipes for players that don't have the main/default block in a set.

Renamed "Block Licensing" menu at the Tech Yard to "Block Trading."

Renamed "Tech Yard Storage" to "Storage."

Game Balancing Changes

Increased the amount of power generated by Solar and Wind Power Generators by around five times. They are some of the hardest structures to craft in the game and require ingredients that are only available at the end of the game. Their power output scales up and down depending on conditions (weather, time of day, altitude etc.). In any case, even in mild conditions they will now out perform a Carbon Power Generator.

Reduced the recipe cost of Charging Cells - swapped the Gold Wiring for Gold Ingot. The new recipe is 2 x Lithium Ingot, 1 x Sulphur Cake and 1 x Gold Ingot

Changed the name of the "C 2 Scout Cab" to the "C 2 Warfighter Cab" to avoid confusion with the other Scout Cab.

Buffed the "Yukon Pioneer Cab" to differentiate it from the "Pioneer Journeyman Cab" Removed 'Pioneer' from the Yukon Cab name. Made the Yukon Cab available for sale at the Swamp Trader.

Buffed the C-8 Stalwart Cab to differentiate it from the C.R.A.B XL Cab.

Reduced the Forest Trader trade price for the Full-Time Forager Cab.

Removed duplicate Wash Landing Skid from the Swamp Trader and SEA Rudder Prop from the Ocean Trader.

Re-balanced the trader prices of most of the weapons.

Changed Mobile Pulse Heater category from Tool to Module. Because it functions passively (once attached and fuelled), rather than actively.

Deprecated Enemy Scanning Module as it is no longer needed because nearby enemy locations are marked with icons by default.

Swamp enemy revisions: Reduced the number of regular enemy Techs in the Swamp that are equipped with grenade launchers. Removed some weapons from enemy Techs who were equipped with three or four weapons. Reduced the number of grenade launchers on Bullfrog (the Swamp Boss) from two down to one in phases one and two, then from four down to two for phase three. Reduced the amount of time that Bullfrog is allowed to use his Grenade Launchers for in each phase.

Reactor cost revisions: Set reactor cost for Albatross Big Propeller (32). Set reactor cost for Fly wing (16). Set reactor cost for Slipstream Narrow Frame (10). Reduced reactor cost of Wind Vertical Wingtip (12). Reduced the reactor cost of the Tail Wing (12).

Added blocks for sale at the Forest Trader: Off Road 2M Wheel Medium Armoured Wheel 2M Voyager Wheel TX5 Lightning Gun (unlocked after beating Minotaur - Forest Boss) K-100 'Witchfire' Plasma Ejector Small Cargo 4-Way Band Connector 8-Way Long Symmetrical Connector Ablative Bumper Small Axle Two Versatile Axle Four Jaguar Frame Wolverine Frame Komodo Frame Four Wedge Hull L Side Panel Hull Z Strut Hull Four T Hull Explorer Side Contour Explorer Strut

Added blocks for sale at the Ocean Trader: Navigator Cab MA-1 'Archer' Auto Gun Small Cargo Bastion Cargo

Added blocks for sale at the Swamp Trader: Engineer Cab Spiked 3M Wheel Twin Light Rails Neon Strip Light Medium Cargo Bastion Cargo Small Flatbed is no longer a special purchase Armoured Pauldron Armoured Gorget Armoured Greave Armoured Bumper Small Armoured Bumper Medium Armoured Bumper Large Armoured Extender Armoured Sidepanel Armoured Sidewall Kestrel Frame Armadillo Frame

Added blocks for sale at the Polar Trader: Centurion Cab T12 Coaxial Cannon MA-202 'Trebuchet' Auto Plasma Gun S-101 'Zeus' Missile Launcher (unlocked after defeating Snow Leopard - Polar Boss) Large Cargo Bastion Cargo Medium Flatbed

Added blocks for sale at the Desert Trader: Juggernaut Cab C.R.A.B XL Cab Harvester Cab Bastion Cargo Hopper Axle Four



Additional graphics settings

Even though TerraTech World's minimum spec for graphics cards is 6GB, the game now detects whether the GPU has less than 6GB and switches to low VRAM mode where necessary.

Additional settings to cap FPS at 90, 120 and 144.

Bug Fixes

Players can now hot swap their Techs in multiplayer.

Fixed missing thumbnail icon in Tech Yard trader UI.

Licensed blocks from the world can be drag and dropped to the Tech Yard Storage now.

Fixed bug preventing all blocks in the Xpedia from being selected.

Crafting progress bar now clears when you cancel a recipe.

Blocks with a zero count in storage are no longer shown.

Blocks purchased from a trader in Classic mode now correctly go to your storage instead of your cargo.

Fixed bug causing duplicates of recipes to purchase appearing in the list.

Fixed crash that may occur when loading a complex Tech snapshot then trying to load a new snapshot in its place.

