Here’s what’s coming on launch day:
🎁 STEAM RELEASE BUNDLE – grab it by playing within the first week of launch:
- Stinger Helmet (EPIC)
- Turbine Jetpack (RARE)
- Chopper Golden Skin (LEGENDARY)
- Thommy Golden Skin (LEGENDARY)
- Assassin Rainbow Skin (RARE)
🎮 Full controller support and complete Steam Deck compatibility – play anywhere, your way!
🏆 Maps and Modes:
- Deathmatch – Kitchen, Prison, Study, Storage
- Domination – Office (now 10v10)
- Floor Is Lava – Living Room, Warehouse
- Battle Royale – Living Room, Garage
- Gold Haste – House, Mini Golf (brand new super cool map!)
We invite everyone to jump into the game as soon as it’s live – let’s fill the servers and YEET our way to the top of the Steam charts!
To stay up to date on everything - including giveavaways, new content challenges, support for creators and players - please join our official Discord server.
📅 Get ready to YEET like never before!