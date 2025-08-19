 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19652300
The wait is over – Bullet Yeeters is officially launching FREE on Steam today! 🎉

Here’s what’s coming on launch day:

🎁 STEAM RELEASE BUNDLE – grab it by playing within the first week of launch:
  • Stinger Helmet (EPIC)
  • Turbine Jetpack (RARE)
  • Chopper Golden Skin (LEGENDARY)
  • Thommy Golden Skin (LEGENDARY)
  • Assassin Rainbow Skin (RARE)
🚀 14 Agents available on release, with more Agents coming soon.

🎮 Full controller support and complete Steam Deck compatibility – play anywhere, your way!

🏆 Maps and Modes:
  • Deathmatch – Kitchen, Prison, Study, Storage
  • Domination – Office (now 10v10)
  • Floor Is Lava – Living Room, Warehouse
  • Battle Royale – Living Room, Garage
  • Gold Haste – House, Mini Golf (brand new super cool map!)
🏈 Watch us on Twitch and claim your drop - $9.99 American Football Pack DLC for free, after 1 hour of viewing!

We invite everyone to jump into the game as soon as it’s live – let’s fill the servers and YEET our way to the top of the Steam charts!

To stay up to date on everything - including giveavaways, new content challenges, support for creators and players - please join our official Discord server.

📅 Get ready to YEET like never before!
