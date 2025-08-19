Hi everyone,

Patch 0.752 introduces a new quality-of-life feature: bulk purchasing in shops.

Previously, in the shopping menu, each click on an item added only a single unit to the cart. This was tedious if a player wanted to buy larger quantities—like 20 of the same item. With bulk purchase, holding Shift while clicking will now add 10 items at a time to the cart.

This patch also fixes two critical bugs:

When talking with a character, clicking too quickly could cause the conversation to get stuck and the game to freeze. When loading a game or starting a new day, the player could get locked in place and had to press extra buttons to regain control.

Finally, a few minor fixes were made for the Simplified Chinese language version:

Minor Fix: Removed incorrect tooltip when opening the map that hinted players could click on it.

Minor Fix: Localized additional text into Simplified Chinese.

Minor Fix: Fixed incorrect control icon display during tutorials in the Simplified Chinese version.

More improvements and fixes are coming tomorrow!