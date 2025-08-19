 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19652297
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

1.Fixed an issue where the Achievement \[Fear] (kill 20 monsters with a single explosion) might fail to complete.

2.Fixed an issue where the rank list would display abnormally in Survival Mode battles when the rank is beyond 50th place.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3415302
