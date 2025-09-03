 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19652233
Update notes via Steam Community
*Added support for DLC: “Yoshihiro Takayama Charity DLC – Part 3.”

Changed files in this update

Windows FPW Content Depot 564231
Windows DLC 766550 Fire Pro Wrestling World: New Japan Pro-Wrestling 2018 Wrestler Pack (766550) デポ Depot 766550
DLC 1104260 Fire Pro Wrestling World: World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration (1104260) デポ Depot 1104260
DLC 1191160 FPW_04 (1191160) デポ Depot 1191160
DLC 1191162 FPW_11 (1191162) デポ Depot 1191162
