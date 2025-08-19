⚔️ Take on your opponents with 2 new weapons:

Short Staff

Quarterstaff (Bo)

We have made several QOL updates that buff the blunt damage as many gave feedback on and you are now able to fully use your arms, legs and even your head for blunt damage, happy fighting!



Patch Notes

Version 0.16.3

Texture editor

WEAPONS:

Short staff

quarterstaff

Hands, lower arms, elbows, lower legs, knees and head deal blunt damage

Overhauled blunt damage values so that all weapons have similar blunt damage "potential"

Introduced blunt damage resistance and resistance ignore values to bodyparts and weapons

This is so that arms and legs can be used to block punches and they take less damage than other bodyparts

Removed the old custom texture setting from options

Option for overriding textures in replay mode

Option for changing blood colour to blue

New community movesets



Point Cost Changes

Armour

Great Helm 14->13

Cuirass 8->7

Plackart 7->6

Codpiece 6->4

Cuisse 5->4

Rerebrace 5->4

Weapons

Sica 6->4

Falx 16->13

Katana 14->13

Halberd 26->30

Mace 9->7

Shields

Gou-Rang 9->7

Parma 11->8

Round Shield 20->15

Scutum 24->19



New Community Movesets