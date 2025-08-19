⚔️ Take on your opponents with 2 new weapons:
Short Staff
Quarterstaff (Bo)
We have made several QOL updates that buff the blunt damage as many gave feedback on and you are now able to fully use your arms, legs and even your head for blunt damage, happy fighting!
Patch Notes
Version 0.16.3
Texture editor
WEAPONS:
Short staff
quarterstaff
Hands, lower arms, elbows, lower legs, knees and head deal blunt damage
Overhauled blunt damage values so that all weapons have similar blunt damage "potential"
Introduced blunt damage resistance and resistance ignore values to bodyparts and weapons
This is so that arms and legs can be used to block punches and they take less damage than other bodyparts
Removed the old custom texture setting from options
Option for overriding textures in replay mode
Option for changing blood colour to blue
New community movesets
Point Cost Changes
Armour
Great Helm 14->13
Cuirass 8->7
Plackart 7->6
Codpiece 6->4
Cuisse 5->4
Rerebrace 5->4
Weapons
Sica 6->4
Falx 16->13
Katana 14->13
Halberd 26->30
Mace 9->7
Shields
Gou-Rang 9->7
Parma 11->8
Round Shield 20->15
Scutum 24->19
New Community Movesets
Mostly Basic Pugilist by the developer
Community Fighter by M4GMar
Bojutsu by madda
Changed files in this update