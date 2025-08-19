 Skip to content
Major 19 August 2025 Build 19652078 Edited 19 August 2025 – 12:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚔️ Take on your opponents with 2 new weapons:

  • Short Staff

  • Quarterstaff (Bo)

We have made several QOL updates that buff the blunt damage as many gave feedback on and you are now able to fully use your arms, legs and even your head for blunt damage, happy fighting!

Patch Notes
Version 0.16.3

  • Texture editor

  • WEAPONS:
    Short staff
    quarterstaff

  • Hands, lower arms, elbows, lower legs, knees and head deal blunt damage

  • Overhauled blunt damage values so that all weapons have similar blunt damage "potential"

  • Introduced blunt damage resistance and resistance ignore values to bodyparts and weapons
    This is so that arms and legs can be used to block punches and they take less damage than other bodyparts

  • Removed the old custom texture setting from options

  • Option for overriding textures in replay mode

  • Option for changing blood colour to blue

  • New community movesets

Point Cost Changes

Armour

  • Great Helm 14->13

  • Cuirass 8->7

  • Plackart 7->6

  • Codpiece 6->4

  • Cuisse 5->4

  • Rerebrace 5->4

Weapons

  • Sica 6->4

  • Falx 16->13

  • Katana 14->13

  • Halberd 26->30

  • Mace 9->7

Shields

  • Gou-Rang 9->7

  • Parma 11->8

  • Round Shield 20->15

  • Scutum 24->19

New Community Movesets

  • Mostly Basic Pugilist by the developer

  • Community Fighter by M4GMar

  • Bojutsu by madda

Changed files in this update

