How are you spending your weekend?



Based on feedback and live streams, we’ve made the following updates:

– Adjusted game balance

– Fixed minor bugs

– Improved areas that were unclear during progression



We’ve even seen a streamer reach the ending already, and the game has been very well received overall.

In particular, the story progression has sparked moments of surprise and lively discussion.



We hope you’ll also play through to the end and share your thoughts in a review or feedback!