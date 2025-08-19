 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19652021 Edited 19 August 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
How are you spending your weekend?

Based on feedback and live streams, we’ve made the following updates:
– Adjusted game balance
– Fixed minor bugs
– Improved areas that were unclear during progression

We’ve even seen a streamer reach the ending already, and the game has been very well received overall.
In particular, the story progression has sparked moments of surprise and lively discussion.

We hope you’ll also play through to the end and share your thoughts in a review or feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2244041
