19 August 2025 Build 19652019
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes customizable rep counts for ranked routines, hotkeys for config presets, and general bug fixes.

  • Added "Reps Count" to routines generated by pressing the "Play As Routine" button in the ranked tab.

  • Added hotkeys to config presets, you can use to this to assign a key to any config preset and load them instantly while you play. When loading, it will use the settings from the last loaded config preset.

  • Fixed Yearly Activity tab showing some played days as gray.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some scores not to get submitted to the Discord #score-logs channel.

Changed files in this update

