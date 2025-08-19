This update includes customizable rep counts for ranked routines, hotkeys for config presets, and general bug fixes.
Added "Reps Count" to routines generated by pressing the "Play As Routine" button in the ranked tab.
Added hotkeys to config presets, you can use to this to assign a key to any config preset and load them instantly while you play. When loading, it will use the settings from the last loaded config preset.
Fixed Yearly Activity tab showing some played days as gray.
Fixed a bug that caused some scores not to get submitted to the Discord #score-logs channel.
Changed files in this update