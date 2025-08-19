 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19651942
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed the following issue:
  • Fixed an issue where saving and unlocking achievements after returning to the title screen did not work correctly.
  • Adjusted the position of the success/failure panels.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3916231
  • Loading history…
