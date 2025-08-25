 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19651931 Edited 26 August 2025 – 08:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The revision of Hotfix #29 is STILL 729115

This hotfix should not trigger shader recompiling. Dedicated servers do not need to be updated.

Changelog

⦁ Fixed the card cluster loader, which could cause several GPU crashes when attempting to load a world.

Still Working On It

We are aware that many players are reporting exceedingly long VFX shader compilation times, and are working on these, along with many other improvements such as performance for lower-end computers, to add them to future updates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1203621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link