This hotfix should not trigger shader recompiling. Dedicated servers do not need to be updated.
Changelog for Hotfix #29 v.0.8.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
The revision of Hotfix #29 is STILL 729115
This hotfix should not trigger shader recompiling. Dedicated servers do not need to be updated.
This hotfix should not trigger shader recompiling. Dedicated servers do not need to be updated.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update