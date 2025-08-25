The revision of Hotfix #29 is STILL 729115



This hotfix should not trigger shader recompiling. Dedicated servers do not need to be updated.



Changelog ⦁ Fixed the card cluster loader, which could cause several GPU crashes when attempting to load a world.



Still Working On It We are aware that many players are reporting exceedingly long VFX shader compilation times, and are working on these, along with many other improvements such as performance for lower-end computers, to add them to future updates.