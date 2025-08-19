 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19651902 Edited 19 August 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The player Ratlings now have tails, and lots of other bugfixes! Mostly for non-standard tilings and custom landlists.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit HyperRogue Linux64 Depot 342613
  • Loading history…
macOS HyperRogue OSX Depot 342614
  • Loading history…
HyperRogue Source Depot 342615
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Win64 Depot 342617
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link