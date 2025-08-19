Hey everyone! New patch is here.



-Updated Orb screen. Added QoL features that shows which Orbs are equipped and a highlight on the orb slot when hovering over Orb panel.

-Added an info bar that you can toggle in the upgrade screen that shows weapon evolutions and upgrade paths.

-Added a setting option that disables most of the particles effects.

-Added a setting option that disables screenshake.

-Added a setting option that disables upgrade screen flash animation.

-Some people are experiencing an issue that locks their movement in the gameplay.

This patch might fix this and I added a setting option to the controls(alternative input) that might work too.

-Fixed Extreme Protocol bug that shows like it is equipped even if it is not.

-Leech Chance stat bug should be fixed.

-Added a save back up system that creates a backup folder and back ups your latest save file in your save directory every time you exit the game.

-All Grown Up achievement not popping up should be fixed

-Fixed Spectre talent not giving Max Shield when killing an Elite.

-There is an issue that soft locks the game on Artifact Upgrade. This should be fixed.

-Fixed some typos

-Fixed settings sliders acting weird while using mouse.

-Added 80% cap to evasion and armor.

-Fixed Dualsaber not damaging some enemies.