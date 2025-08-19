 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19651852 Edited 19 August 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! New patch is here.

-Updated Orb screen. Added QoL features that shows which Orbs are equipped and a highlight on the orb slot when hovering over Orb panel.
-Added an info bar that you can toggle in the upgrade screen that shows weapon evolutions and upgrade paths.
-Added a setting option that disables most of the particles effects.
-Added a setting option that disables screenshake.
-Added a setting option that disables upgrade screen flash animation.
-Some people are experiencing an issue that locks their movement in the gameplay.
This patch might fix this and I added a setting option to the controls(alternative input) that might work too.
-Fixed Extreme Protocol bug that shows like it is equipped even if it is not.
-Leech Chance stat bug should be fixed.
-Added a save back up system that creates a backup folder and back ups your latest save file in your save directory every time you exit the game.
-All Grown Up achievement not popping up should be fixed
-Fixed Spectre talent not giving Max Shield when killing an Elite.
-There is an issue that soft locks the game on Artifact Upgrade. This should be fixed.
-Fixed some typos
-Fixed settings sliders acting weird while using mouse.
-Added 80% cap to evasion and armor.
-Fixed Dualsaber not damaging some enemies.

Changed files in this update

