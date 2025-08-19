Hey everyone! New patch is here.
-Updated Orb screen. Added QoL features that shows which Orbs are equipped and a highlight on the orb slot when hovering over Orb panel.
-Added an info bar that you can toggle in the upgrade screen that shows weapon evolutions and upgrade paths.
-Added a setting option that disables most of the particles effects.
-Added a setting option that disables screenshake.
-Added a setting option that disables upgrade screen flash animation.
-Some people are experiencing an issue that locks their movement in the gameplay.
This patch might fix this and I added a setting option to the controls(alternative input) that might work too.
-Fixed Extreme Protocol bug that shows like it is equipped even if it is not.
-Leech Chance stat bug should be fixed.
-Added a save back up system that creates a backup folder and back ups your latest save file in your save directory every time you exit the game.
-All Grown Up achievement not popping up should be fixed
-Fixed Spectre talent not giving Max Shield when killing an Elite.
-There is an issue that soft locks the game on Artifact Upgrade. This should be fixed.
-Fixed some typos
-Fixed settings sliders acting weird while using mouse.
-Added 80% cap to evasion and armor.
-Fixed Dualsaber not damaging some enemies.
0.18.009
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update