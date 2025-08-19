<color=#00ffff>2025/08/19 v1.001</color>：
●Added content to this introduction page.
●The level of difficulty has been reduced in three levels: Easy, normal, and Hard.
●Fix bug, in schinese version， option 1 of 'AmmoRecovery' in 'Single' has been changed to 'Decrease', and option 3 has been changed to'Increase'.
Fixed a little bug
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3909071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update