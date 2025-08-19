 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19651656 Edited 19 August 2025 – 09:32:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
<color=#00ffff>2025/08/19 v1.001</color>：
●Added content to this introduction page.
●The level of difficulty has been reduced in three levels: Easy, normal, and Hard.
●Fix bug, in schinese version， option 1 of 'AmmoRecovery' in 'Single' has been changed to 'Decrease', and option 3 has been changed to'Increase'.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3909071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link