With the launch of the Episode 2 page, we’ve updated the build of Episode 1.



New ending mechanic:

If you reach one of the alternative endings with character epilogues, there won’t be a final screen with text and links anymore. Instead, you’ll see a button that takes you back to the start of the key scene.

This makes it clear: that ending isn’t canon, and the story can still go another way.



We often saw streamers thinking they had “finished” the game on the allergy ending or the pregnancy interruption. Technically, those are endings too, but they aren’t canon and won’t lead into Episode 2.



The final screen with links now only appears after the true ending of Episode 1.



What else:



📌 Some backgrounds were extended, and now in certain scenes the camera moves more actively.



📌 At the party, we added a new angle when Lida drinks — making it easier to feel her first-time experience.



📌 Updated Max’s standing sprite: fists are now more realistic (before, they looked way too huge).



📌 Fixed bugs in the localizations.



📌 And the big one — added the ability to scroll TikTok while waiting for Lekha on the date. You can also distract yourself with it when Yulia overwhelms you with stories about her beloved Wheeze.



📌 Added new sprites of Lida and Lekha together, so it doesn’t look like they’re “randomly still dressed.”