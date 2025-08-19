Following issues have been fixed:

- after winning a race against one of the Five Fellas, you lost when you didn't skip the dialogue

- you could walk during cutscene in area before fight against Silya

- your rotation wasn't reset when doing a frame perfect jump when climbing up a vine with a curve on the top, allowing you to basically fly

- fixed some seam in the corridor before the Hurricane Heights



Other adjustments:

- door opens faster when getting a bale at the bale rental station

- you can go back from the cave where you fight Silya now

- changed fullscreen mode to exclusive fullscreen