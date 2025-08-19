 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19651591 Edited 19 August 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Following issues have been fixed:
- after winning a race against one of the Five Fellas, you lost when you didn't skip the dialogue
- you could walk during cutscene in area before fight against Silya
- your rotation wasn't reset when doing a frame perfect jump when climbing up a vine with a curve on the top, allowing you to basically fly
- fixed some seam in the corridor before the Hurricane Heights

Other adjustments:
- door opens faster when getting a bale at the bale rental station
- you can go back from the cave where you fight Silya now
- changed fullscreen mode to exclusive fullscreen

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 1002261
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1002262
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link